President Raisi awarded honorary doctorate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, a ceremony was held in the Sindh province of Pakistan to award an honorary doctorate to President Raisi by the University of Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, a group of state parliamentarians, local authorities, and several faculty members of the University of Karachi.

During the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Karachi, Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, explained that the honorary doctorate was given to President Raisi due to his academic achievements and scientific degrees in jurisprudence and law.

The University of Karachi, which is the largest university in Pakistan, has a history of 73 years and is one of the most prestigious universities in the region. Many Iranian students are also studying at this university.

3266**2050