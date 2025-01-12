Iraq committed to stronger ties with Lebanon, says PM al-Sudani

Tehran, IRNA – Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in as phone call with newly elected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has stressed his country’s support for Beirut.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office citied by the Iraqi News Agency, Al-Sudani while offering congratulations to Aou on his election, highlighted the “deep ties” between the two nations and underscored the importance of enhancing these relationships to serve the “mutual interests of both brotherly countries.”

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Iraq’s support for Lebanon in various fields and emphasized the need to work toward Lebanon’s stability to help the country overcome the aftermath of the recent war, referring to over a year of Israeli aggression and retaliatory operations by the Hezbollah resistance movement.

Joseph Aoun, the former commander of the Lebanese Army, was elected President of the Lebanese Republic on Thursday, ending a two-year presidential vacancy amidst Lebanon’s ongoing political and economic crises.

Aoun was elected the country’s 14th president with 99 votes in favor in the second round of voting in parliament. This is the fifth time in Lebanon's history that a commander of the country's army has been elected to the country’s top executive post.

