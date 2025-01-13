Israel keeps pounding Lebanon in violation of ceasefire

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli regime continues to violate the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon which officially went into effect on November 27.

The Lebanese media say that Israeli warplanes carried out four new attacks in the early hours of Monday on the areas between the two suburbs of Al-Fouqa and Deir al-Zahrati in southern Lebanon.

Additional strikes were reported near the village of Janta in the Bekaa Valley, close to the Syrian border.

Since the early hours of Sunday, the regime’s forces have breached the truce agreement 22 times.

The Lebanese National News Agency had previously reported that an Israeli drone launched two guided missiles at a vehicle in Bint Jbeil on Sunday afternoon with the sound of these explosions being heard in the villages surrounding the area.

Also, explosions were heard in the village of Ayta al-Shaab, after the Israeli occupation army bombarded houses there.

In Aitaroun, Israeli forces fired stun grenades against several Lebanese citizens. Furthermore, a bulldozer destroyed areas around the sites of the Lebanese army in the city of Tyre.

The ceasefire between the Zionist regime and Lebanon was implemented with international mediation on the morning of Wednesday, November 27.

Since then, the regime's army has repeatedly violated the agreement by attacking southern Lebanon, killing and wounding citizens, and preventing the return of Lebanese refugees to some towns and villages in the south of the country.

