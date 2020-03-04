Mar 4, 2020, 1:00 PM
Armenian Health Minister appreciates Iran's Action Against Coronavirus

Tehran, March 4, IRNA - The Armenian Minister of Health in a telephone conversation with Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education appreciated Iran's efforts againsts Coronavirus outbreak.

The Armenian Minister of Health also praised Iran's efforts against corona outbreak, highlighting the importance of the Iranian health system's services.

He expressed hope that by taking measures to combat the disease, Iran's health system will succeed.

Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki announced in a telephone conversation broader measures based on WHO standards nationwide, in particular to strengthen health at border terminals and to conduct medical examinations for traffic. Inbound and outbound passengers at the country's international airports and ground border stations emphasized the importance of strengthening health surveillance at active border crossings to transit goods and aligning preventive enforcement measures and joint health controls.

