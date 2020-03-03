FM Spox elaborates on Iran’s anti-coronavirus measures

Speaking to reporters, Mousavi said after confirming the existence of coronavirus in Iran by Health Ministry officials, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Foreign Minister drew a framework aiming to minimize the negative economic, social and political impacts of the epidemic.

Accordingly, all bodies affiliated with Iranian Foreign Ministry together with diplomatic mission became active to this end, he added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry also put on the agenda holding briefing sessions with all foreign ambassadors in Iran and also international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), he noted.

During the meeting, WHO representative described Iran’s capability and performance as exemplary, Mousavi said adding that WHO officials in Geneva also talked about Iran’s potential to manage crisis.

Elaborating on the Iranian Foreign Ministry role in supplying Health Ministry needs, Mousavi said the ministry presented an inclusive list of preventive and treatment needs for containing coronavirus to WHO, international bodies, the resident ambassadors and the Iranian diplomatic missions in foreign countries.

Iranian diplomat went on to say that very effective aid from the World Health Organization, including a significant consignment, was delivered through UAE to Iran on Monday

Mousavi also referred to shipments rendered by UNICEF, China, Turkey and Austria, saying assistance offered by Germany, UK and France arrived in Iran early on Tuesday which, he said, will function as complementary to the efforts made by the Iranian government and the Health Ministry to control the situation.

Appreciating the recent humanitarian aid, he said confronting coronavirus needs effective international cooperation.

Commenting on the limitations created as a result of US unilateral and cruel sanctions, he said conditions created as a result of coronavirus made clear the negative effects of sanctions on vulnerable strata for the international community and especially the European states.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi referred to phone calls between Iranian foreign minister and his counterparts and with international organizations as other measures taken to attract medical and health aid and also consular assistance on lifting border limitations.

Mousavi said that Iranian foreign minister will consult with his European counterparts on taking advantage of facilities.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the WHO to declare a global health emergency.

So far, 91,318 people worldwide have been infected by the coronavirus , of which 3,131 have died due to disease, and 48,291 have recovered.

Deputy Minister of Health Alireza Raisi said on Tuesday that the total number of people with coronavirus infection has reached 2,336 and some 77 people have died and 435 others have recovered.

