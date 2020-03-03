Coronavirus death toll mounts to 77 in Iran

Alireza Raisi said on Tuesday about the latest figures for the coronavirus infected people in the country that there are 835 new cases of coronavirus infected in the country, of which 11 have died.

He added that Gilan, Qom and Tehran are at the top of the list with the coronavirus. Although the disease trend in Qom has been fixed, cases of infection in these three provinces are more than the other provinces.

Raisi said that from the early stages more than 8,532 people have been hospitalized for the virus, out of which 5,737 people have been tested, and 2,336 people have definitely been infected with the coronavirus.

So far, 91,318 people worldwide have been infected by the coronavirus , of which 3,131 have died due to disease, and 48,291 have recovered.

9455**1430

