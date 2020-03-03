Envoy: Islamic Revolution enemies trying to create rift using coronavirus as tool

Baeidinejad made the remarks in a Telegram message referring to recent consignments issued by foreign countries and international organizations to fight coronavirus epidemic.

He added that the terrorist Mujahedin-e Khalq organization(MEK/MKO) and the Islamic Revolution oppositions outside Iran are trying to put public opinion in a deadlock by designing a hypocritical propaganda policy.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran when there was no need to receive international media aid and buying urgent items from foreign countries, members of the MKO and others enemies started an organized media campaign to scatter the false propaganda that Iranian system is in international isolation, no country wants to render emergency aid to Iran and on the other hand government is not willing to reject accessible aid at the cost of killing people.

The Iranian diplomat noted that the enemies started a campaign claiming that foreign medical equipment are infected and Iran should not trust them.

They also released hashtags in social media to divert public opinion, Iranian diplomat said.

Undoubtedly, Iranian government’s policy is to increase the capacity of producing medical equipment and coronavirus test kits by Iranian scientists.

Britain, France and Germany in a statement late on Monday expressed solidarity with victims of the Coronavirus in Iran and declared dispatching medical and financial aid to Tehran to combat the contagious virus outbreak.

According to a statement a copy of which was published in British Foreign Ministry's website, the package including testing kits, protective body suits and gloves will be sent to Iran on Monday.

Three European states also committed to provide Iran with some five million euros through World Health Organization and other international agencies.

