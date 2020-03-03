Official: Iran exports to Afghanistan still underway

Mohammad Mahdi Javanmard Ghasab said after a short stop which happened due to the outbreak of coronavirus, exports to Afghanistan is now in normal condition.

He noted that during a visit made by Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian and Head of Dogharoon Special Economic Zone Mahdi Akhlaghipour and some other official to Herat, the latest situation on exports was discussed.

He noted that Iranian officials reviewed facilitating trade between Iran and Afghanistan.

They also discussed creating trade center in Dogharoon, solving problems in zero border points, changing the application of halls and solving problem of trucks slow movements.

Javanmard Ghasab wished for normalizing of trade visa and flights.

Earlier, Head of the Customs Office of Southern Khorasan Province Mohammad-Ali Khashi said on Sunday that routine export of goods to Afghanistan via Mahirud Border Post is underway.

He said that the teams examine all the people who enter Iran to see whether or not they are infected by coronavirus.

He added that the Afghan government has also done the same and examines people who enter the country.

Meanwhile, Deputy Head of Afghanistan Central Statistical Organization Hasibollah Movahed said that Iran is the biggest trade partner for Afghanistan, adding that Afghanistan has had the most imports from Iran during the current Iranian year (to be finished on March 20).

Speaking in a press conference, Hasibollah Movahed said Afghanistan imported $8.3b this year which had 8% fall compared to the corresponding period last year.

Iran with $1.2b exports is regarded as the biggest trade partner for Afghanistan, he added.

