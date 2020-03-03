Shanghai sends 2nd aid package to Iran

According to Iran's Consulate General in Shanghai, the donations weighing two tons were collected by it and sent to Tehran.

The package includes 15,000 test kits, 5,800 protective body suits and 50 respiration machines and a number of masks.

The donations were delivered to Iran's Consul General Ramazan Parvaz during a ceremony attended by director general of Shanghai Foreign Relations Office.

Parvaz appreciated the Chinese government and people for the donations under the difficult conditions, saying that this virus, despite all its evils and inconveniences, has brought two countries and two great nations of Iran and China closer together than ever before.

"We have been alongside the Chinese people since the outbreak of coronavirus and the Chinese people and government have also shown that they are the Iranian people's supporter in the face of the highly contagious virus," he said.

