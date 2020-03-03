Supreme Leader agrees to use Article 85 of Constitution for budget of next Iranian year

Following repeated calls and an official letter from the National Headquarters for Combating coronavirus to the Speaker of the Majlis on prohibiting to convene the Majlis' meeting due to the possibility of the spread of coronavirus by MPs returning from their constituencies and intensification of the spread of the disease in the country, the Speaker wrote a letter to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution and requested for the Leader's permission for the approval of the next Iranian year budget and continuation of the caretaker of Ministry of Agriculture Jihad's term in office which the two requests were agreed upon by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

