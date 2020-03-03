Envoy: WHO sees no problem in Iran's coronavirus reports

"The World Health Organization’s director-general told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble on Sunday that the WHO has its “own mechanism” for checking facts and has not seen problems with Iran’s reported figures," Baeidinejad wrote in his Twitter account.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the WHO to declare a global health emergency.

So far, 91,318 people worldwide have been infected by the coronavirus , of which 3,131 have died due to disease, and 48,291 have recovered.

Deputy Minister of Health Alireza Raisi said on Tuesday that the total number of people with coronavirus infection has reached 2,336 and some 77 people have died and 435 others have recovered.

He added that Gilan, Qom and Tehran are at the top of the list with the coronavirus. Although the disease trend in Qom has been fixed, cases of infection in these three provinces are more than the other provinces.

Raisi said that from the early stages more than 8,532 people have been hospitalized for the virus, out of which 5,737 people have been tested, and 2,336 people have definitely been infected with the coronavirus.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister in a message appreciated the World Health Organization (WHO) and the friendly nations for their solidarity with Iran in fighting the outbreak of coronavirus.

