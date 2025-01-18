Yemeni armed forces conduct fresh anti-Israel operations

Tehran, IRNA - The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced a series of coordinated operations against Israeli and US assets.

The first operation targeted critical Israeli positions in the occupied Umm al-Rashrash area in southern Palestine, utilizing four cruise missiles, the Yemeni armed forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced in a statement.

A second operation was conducted using drones, targeting a vital Israeli site in the occupied Ashkelon area, he added.

According to the statement, three drones were deployed in a separate strike on Israeli positions in the occupied Jaffa area, with all operations reportedly hitting their targets.

The Yemeni Armed Forces expressed their readiness to respond to any escalation by the US or Israel against Yemen.

They also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, warning that any violations of agreements or intensified operations in Gaza would prompt appropriate retaliatory measures.

In recent months, Yemen has also launched missile and drone attacks on positions inside Israeli-occupied territories, including Tel Aviv and Eilat Port, in response to the regime’s war on Gaza. Yemen continued its anti-Israel operations even after the regime launched attacks on Yemeni soil.

Yemen has said its anti-Israel operations will continue until the siege of Gaza is lifted.

9376**2050