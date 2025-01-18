Vice-president hopes renewable energy development will help alleviate imbalances

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Vice President and Head of the Department of Environment says that renewable energy development will be a great step towards relieving imbalances and providing more energy.

Iran’s 7th Development Plan (2023-27) predicts a generation of 12,000 MW of renewable energy, Shina Ansari told IRNA in a recently-held interview, which was published on Saturday on the occasion of National Clean Air Day on January 18.

In her remarks, Ansari expressed hope that the Ministry of Energy would fulfill its promise of producing 30,000 MW of renewable energy in the country.

The use of wind energy and other renewable energies, as well as the launch of solar power plants, will reduce reliance on fossil fuels, which are major sources of air pollution across the world, Ansari underlined.

According to a report released by Iran’s Center for Air Pollution Research, some 50,000 deaths were registered due to air pollution across the country during the last Iranian year starting on March 19, 2024.

