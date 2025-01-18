Israel ‘failed’ in Gaza, forced to withdraw: Hamas

Tehran, IRNA - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says it has forced the Israeli regime to withdraw from Gaza ahead of a ceasefire deal that is set to begin on Sunday.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas said Israel has failed to achieve its aggressive goals in Gaza and only committed “war crimes that are a disgrace to humanity”.

The resistance has “shattered” Israel’s arrogance during the 15-month genocidal war, which has left nearly 47,000 Palestinians dead, it added.

The Palestinian group, which launched a surprise assault on the occupying entity on October 7, 2023, said it has “forced the occupation to stop the aggression” despite Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to prolong the war.

The Palestinian people are now “closer to the end of the occupation, liberation, and return” to their land.

Netanyahu’s cabinet approved the deal with Hamas, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, for a ceasefire and release of prisoners in the Gaza Strip, his office said on Saturday.

