Hezbollah leader says resistance achieved its goals against Israeli regime

Tehran, IRNA -- Sheikh Naeem Qassem, Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, has congratulated the recent ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, noting that Gaza’s self-sacrifice will be recorded in history.

According to Lebanon’s Al Manar TV network, the Hezbollah leader said on Saturday that the Palestinian resistance and people managed to defeat the Israeli regime.

“I congratulate the ceasefire, which indicates the resilience of the Palestinian nation and resistance,” he said, adding, “The resistance achieved its objectives, while the enemy failed to accomplish its goals.”

He also underlined that history will record Gaza’s self-sacrifice and the defeat of the Israeli enemy and that the escalating disputes among Zionists show that the only solution lies in restoring the occupied territories of Palestine to its rightful owners.

The secretary-general of Hezbollah also urged the Lebanese government to confront the Zionist regime’s numerous aggressions decisively, arguing that the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire is limited to the southern area of the Litani River.

Hezbollah’s conflict with the Israeli regime played a crucial role in Gaza’s victory, the Sheikh said, arguing, “We obstructed the Israeli regime’s success in dismantling resistance in Lebanon; the Lebanese resistance will remain steadfast against the US-Israeli agenda.”

On Lebanon’s internal situation following the Zionist regime’s aggression, he noted that no one can exploit the consequences of the regime’s assault for internal political gain. Qassem also said that Hezbollah is a key entity in the country, and its collaboration with the Amal Movement led to the election of Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president, warning that any attempt to marginalize the resistance movement from the political sphere is doomed to failure.

He also praised the Yemeni people, the Ansarullah movement, and the Iraqi nation and their religious leadership, and the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) for their support for Palestine.

