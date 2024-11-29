Hezbollah chief: Israel defeated on all fronts despite comprehensive support by US and West

The Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah added, "We have said many times that we are not looking for war, and our goal is to support Gaza, and if war is imposed on us, we are ready for it."

Lebanon's Al-Ahd news website reported, the Secretary General of Hezbollah said that additionally: Today "we are meeting in an atmosphere of victory and divine success".

"Sixty-four days ago, the ground invasion of Lebanon began, and this invasion became a widespread and all-out war in Lebanon, and the enemy set a ceiling for it, which was the destruction of Hezbollah, the return of the Zionists to the northern areas of occupied Palestine, and the formation of a new Middle East," he added.

