Hezbollah chief: Israel defeated on all fronts despite comprehensive support by US and West

Tehran, IRNA - Sheikh Naim Qassem, Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah said that Israel has been defeated on all fronts, and the resistance forces were able to achieve this victory despite the full and extensive support by the US and the West against the Zionist regime.

The Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah added, "We have said many times that we are not looking for war, and our goal is to support Gaza, and if war is imposed on us, we are ready for it."

Lebanon's Al-Ahd news website reported, the Secretary General of Hezbollah said that additionally: Today "we are meeting in an atmosphere of victory and divine success".

"Sixty-four days ago, the ground invasion of Lebanon began, and this invasion became a widespread and all-out war in Lebanon, and the enemy set a ceiling for it, which was the destruction of Hezbollah, the return of the Zionists to the northern areas of occupied Palestine, and the formation of a new Middle East," he added.

