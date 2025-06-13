More explosions are heard in Iran

Tehran, IRNA – More explosions were heard in and near the capital, Tehran, late on Friday afternoon.

The Israeli regime seemed to continue strikes against Iranian territory hours after several rounds of strikes were carried out inside Iran and as the Iranian Armed Forces prepared a response.

The targets of the new strikes were not immediately clear.

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes on Iranian cities overnight on Friday, including on residential buildings in Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami were assassinated in Tehran.

So were Commander of the Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid.

