Iranian Armed Forces' General Staff rejects implications of crash that killed former Iranian president

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff has refuted implications that the crash that killed former Iranian President Ebrahim Ra’eesi last year was not due to inclement weather.

The communication center of the General Staff said in a statement on Saturday that an extensive investigation by the General Staff had concluded that “merely the ‘complicated weather and geographical conditions of the region’ had caused the accident, which involved the presidential helicopter to crash in a mountainous area in Iran’s northwest".

It dismissed any speculations about technical failures, sabotage, terrorist attacks, explosions, or electronic warfare.

The statement clarified that the unfounded claims in the cyberspace regarding President Ra'eesi's death are out of touch with reality, adding that these claims arise from ignorance, a lack of knowledge, or are made for specific purposes.

Earlier, the brother of former President Ra’eesi’s security chief has said in an interview published online that his brother had opposed a trip by the presidential entourage to Iran’s border with Azerbaijan.

Also, Iranian member of parliament Hamid Rasa’ee claimed, “What happened to the president of this country [Ebrahim Ra’eesi] remains a question mark, and no one has yet been able to erase this question.”

Late President Ra’eesi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six other individuals, tragically lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in the mountains and caught fire on May 19, 2024.

President Ra’eesi was laid to rest at the Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in the Iranian northeastern city of Mashhad.

