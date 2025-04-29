Former senior diplomat proposes foreign nuclear investment as trust-building measure

Tehran, IRNA – A former senior diplomat has proposed foreign investment in Iran’s nuclear industry as a practical way to build trust and guarantee the peaceful nature of Tehran’s nuclear program.

In an interview with IRNA, Mohsen Baharvand said a viable guarantee, assuming goodwill from the West, would be to invest in Iran’s nuclear industry.

He suggested that if foreign partners, particularly European countries, genuinely fear weaponization, “the most honest proposal” is to work with Iran through technological cooperation and joint reactor projects.

He pointed out that Iran says it does not want nuclear weapons, and Europe says Iran should not have them, arguing that if the two sides cooperate on peaceful projects, such as using Iranian uranium for fuel and reactor development, this clarifies the nature of Iran’s intentions.

Baharvand acknowledged potential domestic sensitivities about foreign involvement, especially from the United States. However, he noted that President Masoud Pezeshkian has also indicated no objection to investment from American private firms.

“The nuclear sector in the U.S. is largely private. If Washington lifts legal restrictions, there is a path forward,” he said.

He added that Iran’s uranium enrichment program is aimed at acquiring peaceful nuclear technologies, stressing that the country may still be in the research and development stage for some applications. “But if someone comes and invests, provides technology, and helps in this field, it can ensure Iran’s uranium is only used for peaceful purposes.”

Baharvand further said that joint investment would not only boost mutual trust but also create economic and technological benefits for all sides, adding that a joint venture would make a possible agreement with the United States stronger.

Tehran and Washington have so far held three rounds of indirect negotiations mediated by Oman on Iran’s nuclear program. Both sides say the talks have been constructive and positive.

