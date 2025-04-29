Iran and Azerbaijan sign agreement on developing data transit corridor

Tehran, IRNA – As part of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s official visit to Azerbaijan, Iran’s delegation—comprising Minister of Information Communication Technology Sattar Hashemi and CEO of Telecommunication Infrastructure Company Behzad Akbari—has signed a strategic ICT agreement with Azerbaijan’s leading telecom operator.

The agreement, signed by Akbari and Ramazan Valiyev, the director of Delta-Telecom, aims to strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation in developing communication infrastructure—particularly in data transit and submarine cable installation.

Under the agreement, Azerbaijan will be able to route data traffic to and from Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, and other neighboring countries through Iran’s infrastructure, thereby establishing Iran as a digital hub.

The two sides also agreed to jointly invest in infrastructure projects, including the development of submarine cables, to enhance North-South and East-West communication corridors.

These projects will reinforce Iran’s role as a pivotal hub connecting Asia to Europe.

This agreement aligns with the Ministry of Information Communication Technology's initiatives to expand international cooperation in the IT sector and strengthen Iran's strategic role in global communication corridors, under its “technology diplomacy” framework.

