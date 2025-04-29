7.4 million tourists visited Iran in March 2024-March 2025: Ministry

Tehran, IRNA – A deputy minister of cultural heritage announced on Tuesday that Iran is a peaceful and secure destination, having attracted 7.4 million foreign visitors during the last Iranian calendar year – March 21, 2024, to March 20, 2025.

Anoushiravan Mohseni-Bandpei made these remarks during a B2B meeting that brought together international tour operators for the Iran International Tour Operators Forum 2025.

He said that the Islamic Republic seeks to increase the number of foreign tourist numbers to 15 million within the next four years; therefore, the country is undertaking 2,500 projects, including the construction of 500 new hotels.

The deputy minister also said that over 30 international airlines operate in Iran, and the country is home to 3,000 eco-lodges located in rural and scenic areas throughout the country.

Mohseni-Bandpei said that Iran ranks among the top 10 countries in terms of tourist attractions, boasting 28 tangible and 26 intangible cultural heritage sites recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

He expressed optimism that the B2B meetings between Iranian and foreign tour operators would facilitate bilateral agreements, fostering greater cooperation in the tourism sector.

He further highlighted the role of tourism as a means to promote peace and interaction among nations, warmly welcoming foreign tour operators who traveled to Iran for the international forum.

