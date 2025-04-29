Iran's deepening relations with Niger based on Islamic Revolution values: Vice president

Tehran, IRNA – First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref says Iran has been pursuing its policy of developing relations with Niger and other states on the African continent based on the Islamic Revolution values.

Aref made the remarks on Tuesday morning while meeting with Niger's Oil Minister Sahabi Oumarou, who has traveled to Tehran, at the head of a delegation, to attend the Third Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference.

He said that the current Iranian administration is serious about developing bilateral relations with African states, including Niger with regard to areas of common interests. “The presence of senior Nigerien officials for the summit as well as the joint commission is a promising step to improve cooperation between the two countries,” he added.

The vice president emphasized that boosting ties with Niger is a priority, “given its stance on regional and international developments as well as a common view on the issues of Palestine and Lebanon.”

Responding to the Nigerien minister’s call for enhanced relations in agriculture, oil, and sustainable energy, Aref described these three areas as priorities for Iran-Niger relations, which he said would be examined by the joint commission.

Referring to the economic relations, he said that the private sector of both countries should work on joint projects and investment to push the level of cooperation to the highest level.

In the meeting, the Nigerien minister, while expressing condolences on the tragic incident in Shahid Rajaee Port, said that his country felt proud to be invited to attend Iran-Africa Summit and Expo 2025.

He also conveyed the warm greetings of Niger's President Abdourahamane Tchiani and invited Aref to visit the African country on behalf of its government.

4399**9417