Qalibaf: Israeli rhetoric stems from delusion; any attack on Iran will ignite the region

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has dismissed Israeli rhetoric as delusional and futile attempts to influence the talks between Iran and the United States, warning that even a slight act of aggression against Iran would trigger a regional explosion.

Speaking at a Parliament session on Tuesday, Qalibaf said that Iran does not take these threats seriously but remains vigilant.

“Even the slightest aggression will be like igniting a barrel of gunpowder,” he said, warning that all U.S. bases in the region would be at risk and regional states would share the cost of Israel’s adventurism.

He underlined Iran’s full readiness for a powerful response and said the best path forward is strengthening internal capacities and foreign ties to secure Iran’s national interests.

According to Qalibaf, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he described as a “corrupt criminal,” was making threats in a bid to avoid his looming political demise.

“He is so terrified of being arrested that he changes his flight routes daily,” he said, calling Netanyahu the “most hated criminal in modern history.”

“Every time this corrupt criminal brags louder, he suffers a bigger defeat,” Qalibaf said, adding that “Hamas has become his nightmare.”

The parliament speaker argued that Israel’s “true face” has now been exposed, especially to young people in the U.S. and Europe.

The Israeli regime has failed to achieve any of its declared goals in the Gaza war and is now “at its most insecure state,” plagued by deep economic, political, and social crises, he added.

4354**9417