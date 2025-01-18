Russian Rosatom, Iran to cooperate building new nuclear power plants

Tehran, IRNA – Russian company Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev has said that Iran and Russia will expand cooperation to build new nuclear power plants.

Iran has plans to cooperate with the Russian company Rosatom on building small and large scale nuclear power plants, Alexey Likhachev told media reporters on Friday (January 17, 2025) on the sidelines of Iran-Russia negotiations.

"Our Iranian partners called for the development of bilateral ties in the field of building small scale nuclear power plants and building a new site for large scale power plants," he added.

According to Likhachev, negotiations to build another large scale power plant in Iran will also begin in near future.

