Iran’s nuclear chief meets senior officials from Russia, Hungary and Norway

Iran's nuclear chief meets senior officials from Russia, Hungary and Norway

Tehran, IRNA – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has held meetings with counterparts and senior officials from Russia, Hungary and Norway during his stay in Vienna where he is taking part in the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Eslami said in a post on his X page on Tuesday that he had discussed peaceful nuclear energy cooperation between Iran and Russia during a meeting with the Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev, including issues related to the construction of second and third units at Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. 

He said that he had discussed issues like training, nuclear regulation, and safety standards with the Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

Eslami said he and Norway’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik had agreed in their meeting that the Western parties to a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers should comply with their commitments under the deal. 

The Iranian nuclear chief said he would hold further talks with officials of other countries during his stay in Vienna.

