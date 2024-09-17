Iran’s nuclear chief meets senior officials from Russia, Hungary and Norway

Eslami said in a post on his X page on Tuesday that he had discussed peaceful nuclear energy cooperation between Iran and Russia during a meeting with the Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev, including issues related to the construction of second and third units at Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

He said that he had discussed issues like training, nuclear regulation, and safety standards with the Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

Eslami said he and Norway’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik had agreed in their meeting that the Western parties to a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers should comply with their commitments under the deal.

The Iranian nuclear chief said he would hold further talks with officials of other countries during his stay in Vienna.

