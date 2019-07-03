US’ unilateral actions complicated JCPOA: Vice president

The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Russian Federation on Wednesday in a statement during a meeting between Ali Akbar Salehi and Rosatom Head Alexey Likhachev, said, "The latest state of cooperation between the two countries in the field of peaceful nuclear energy and the prospect of the upcoming cooperation between the two countries were discussed and the parties issued a statement at the end of the visit."

The text of this statement is as follows:

"Based on the prior agreement between Mr. Ali Akbar Salehi, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and Mr. Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the Atomic Energy Company of the Russian Federation (Rosatom), Mr. Salehi traveled to Russia on July 1-3.”

“Dr. Salehi and Mr. Likhachev had talks on the related agenda of peaceful nuclear energy cooperation between Russia and Iran. In the talks, Mehdi Sanaei, the Iranian Ambassador, and Levan Jagarian, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Iran were also present," the statement highlighted.

During the talks, the two countries' nuclear industry chiefs paid special attention to the complex situation associated with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program as a result of unilateral US action.

The two sides emphasized the importance of maintaining the JCPOA and fulfillment of obligations by all members of the deal.

The statement also noted, "Mr. Salehi and Mr. Likhachev talked about the implementation of the Bushehr Power Plant project and expressed their satisfaction with the progress of the project. There was a clear understanding between the two sides regarding the implementation of the project within the framework of the requirements of international law."

Salehi also visited Russian nuclear industry facilities associated with VVER reactors during the trip. The two sides also emphasized the continuation of communication between them.

