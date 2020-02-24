Turkish Health Minister: We stand by Iran with all means to fight coronavirus

He made this remarks in an encounter with reporters in Turkey.

Referring to the closure of the borders of Turkish Railways and Airways with Iran, he added that following outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran, Turkey has decided to temporarily block its borders.

Spokesman of the Iranian Parliament presiding board Asadollah Abbasi said that some 47 Iranians have been affected by coronavirus of whom 12 have lost their lives.

Abbasi said that based on the report presented by Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki most of those affected have been hospitalized in the past few days.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish