Top Iranian and Omani diplomats discuss regional and international issues, including Tehran-Washington talks

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his visiting Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, have exchanged views on the latest developments related to indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Albusaidi, who has traveled to Iran at the official invitation to participate in the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF), met with Araqchi on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

While welcoming the Omani foreign minister, Araqchi said that the TDF is an important venue for “mutual understanding and cooperation between countries, especially neighbors, to exploit opportunities and confront common challenges.”

Albusaidi, for his part, emphasized the special attention of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to deepening friendly relations between the two neighboring countries.

Oman and Iran maintain good relations and have signed military and security cooperation.

Oman has consistently supported Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and has played a mediating role in U.S.-Iran talks, which aim to resolve nuclear disputes and lift sanctions on Iran.

4399**9417