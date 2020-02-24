Iran stops consular services in Kabul to counter coronavirus spread

The Iranian diplomatic mission announced that in an attempt to keep with health tips to prevent spread of coronavirus epidemic, it will halt all consular services to Afghan nationals until further notice.

The statement added that any further information needed will be announced later.

The lethal coronavirus which initially started in China has now reached Iran, killing 12 poeple so far.

Cases of the virus infections have also been detected in Afghanistan.

Iranian Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education announced on Friday that with the efforts made by the representative of the World Health Organization in Iran Christoph Hamelmann the 4th shipment of coronavirus test kits have been delivered to Iran.

