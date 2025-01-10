Govt. set to finalize major development plan for Makran region: Official

Zahedan, IRNA – The administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to finalize a comprehensive development plan for the Makran region, says the president’s chief of staff.

Speaking about President Pezeshkian’s visit to Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei emphasized the untapped potential of Iran’s coastal and maritime resources for economic growth.

He highlighted Makran’s strategic connection to the ocean, which he said offers significant opportunities for maritime-focused industries.

The remarks came a day after Pezeshkian arrived in Sistan and Baluchestan on his second visit to the province since he assumed office on July 28, 2024.

In remarks after his arrival, President Pezeshkian reiterated Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s call for special attention to the Makran region.

He also described the region as “gold” and “vital” for the country, lamenting that the region’s potential has remained untapped over the years.

Meanwhile, the minister of roads and urban development on Friday echoed President Pezeshkian’s promise to utilize Makran’s potential, noting that several meetings have already been held regarding this initiative.

Farzaneh Sadegh highlighted the key objectives of the president’s trip to Sistan and Baluchestan province, noting the focus on enhancing trade along the southern Makran shores and the development of maritime plans based on sea-centered economic documents.

Sadegh also mentioned the inauguration of part of the strategically important North-South rail corridor, which passes through Sistan and Baluchestan, as a significant development in the region.

