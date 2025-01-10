Grim California footage reminiscent of Gaza carnage: Ex-FM Zarif

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed sympathy with Californians over the raging fires, drawing parallels between the devastation wrought by the “wrath of nature” in California and that caused by the “savagery of Israel” in Gaza.

Huge ongoing wildfires erupted in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in the area. The wildfires have so far resulted in at least ten fatalities and forced nearly 180,000 people to evacuate.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Zarif referred to “grim footage” coming out of California, comparing the scenes of wreckage to the aftermath of attacks on homes, schools, and hospitals in Gaza.

He expressed solidarity with Californians who have “lost everything to the wrath of nature,” while noting that many in California have stood with Gazans who “lost everything to savagery of Israel.”

Israel launched the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, after a retaliatory military operation by Gaza-based resistance fighters. The brutal war has so far killed 45,885 people, including 17,492 children, and left more than half of Gaza’s homes damaged or destroyed.

