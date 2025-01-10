Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates Lebanon’s new president on election

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Lebanon’s new president Joseph Aoun on his election, saying Iran is ready to further boost its ties with Lebanon.

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to further develop bilateral cooperation in all fields during your presidency,” Pezeshkian said in his congratulatory message to Aoun on Friday.

He expressed hope that the election, resulted from consensus among Lebanon’s political parties and groups, would bring about political stability, significant economic growth and development, as well as peace and comfort for the Lebanese people.

“Without a doubt, strengthening resilience and unity will thwart the Zionist enemy’s ambitions against the land of Lebanon,” the Iranian president asserted.

Lebanese legislators on Thursday elected Aoun as the new president after two rounds of voting in the 128-member parliament of the small Mediterranean country, putting an end to a two-year-long political deadlock in the country.

Lebanon has been functioning without a formal government since October 2022, when former president Michel Aoun left office.

