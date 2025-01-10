Tehran hosts large-scale ‘Rahiyan al-Quds’ drills

Tehran, IRNA – The Basij volunteer forces have staged a 110,000-strong drill as part of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Great Prophet-19 exercise.

The drill, dubbed “Rahiyan al-Quds” (Wayfarers of al-Quds), took place on Friday morning with the participation of Basij members from the capital and members of various battalions, including Imam Hussein (AS), Beit al-Moqaddas, Imam Ali (AS), and Fatihin battalions.

The drill showcased an array of defensive equipment and technologies. Its purpose was to demonstrate the comprehensive readiness of Basij forces to counter any threat while highlighting their unity, professional skills in rescue operations, urban defense, and counter-terrorism measures.

Participants in the drill marched in a unified formation from Tehranpars to Vali Asr Square, underscoring their organizational discipline and readiness to execute orders from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

9341**4354