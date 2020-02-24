Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 24

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Iran expects EU to stand against US ‘illegal’ measures

Iran’s Health Ministry raised Sunday the death toll from the new virus to eight people in the country, amid concerns that clusters there, as well as in Italy and South Korea, could signal a serious new stage in its global spread.

- CBI deputy governor: Iran’s non-oil economic growth to continue

A downward trend in the inflation rate in Iran and the improvement in the country’s non-oil economic growth will continue in the next Iranian year (to start March 20), a deputy governor of the Central Bank of Iran said.

- Quake hits NW Iran; nine killed in Turkey’s border areas

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck northwestern Iranian city of Khoy early Sunday morning killed nine people in Turkey and wounded over a hundred in the two neighboring countries.

** KAYHANINTERNATIONAL

- God has willed to make this nation victorious

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday said foreign media tried to use a deadly outbreak of coronavirus in Iran to "discourage” people from voting in a general election.

- Iranian saber fencers improve world ranking

The latest update in the International Fencing Federation ranking shows one place improvement for two Iranian saber fencers, Mojtaba Abedini and Ali Pakdaman.

- Arab states helped draft ‘Deal of Century’: Hamas

Deputy Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau Saleh al-Arouri says some Arab countries have contributed to drafting the U.S.-Zionist plot against Palestinians known as "the deal of the century”.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- China presence at Tehran book fair suspended over coronavirus fears

The 33rd Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) announced on Saturday that it has suspended China’s presence following the new coronavirus epidemic.

- Iran men’s team sabre qualify for Olympics

Iran men’s team sabre booked a place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

- Over $7b of loans paid to SMEs, semi-finished projects in 10 months

Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade announced that in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020), some 299.9 trillion rials (over $7.1 billion) worth of bank loans have been paid to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and semi-finished industrial projects with an over 60 percent physical progress.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Central Bank of Iran to support tech firms

The development of technology ecosystem and realization of digital economy have been high on the Iranian government’s agenda, such that the Central Bank of Iran recently announced its full support for tech firms.

- Online oil pollution monitoring for Shahid Rajaee port

An online oil pollution monitoring system has been installed at the oil dock of Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Hormozgan Province, director general of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization said.

- 42.5% voter turnout

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli announced a 42.5% turnout in the Friday parliamentary vote.

