Foreign Minister Araqchi praises predecessor Amirabdollahian

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi praised his predecessor, Hossein Amirabdollahian, as a master of diplomacy, morality, sincerity and faith.

Araqchi made these remarks in a ceremony commemorating the first anniversary of the Martyrs of Service, honorinh former President Ebrahim Raisi, former Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan Province, northwestern Iran, on May 19, 2025.

He said on Sunday that Amirabdollahian was one of the most skilled diplomats in the region, highlighting his sincere dedication and success during his tenure in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Araqchi also said that the principles of foreign policy established under the Raisi administration were largely based on Amirabdollahian’s insights.

Referencing President Masoud Pezeshkian’s comments at the Tehran Dialogue Forum on Sunday, Araqchi highlighted the significant improvement in Iran’s relations with neighboring states, spanning from the Persian Gulf to the Caucasus and East Asia. He said that the current administration continues to build on this path.

He further said that Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein’s presence at the ceremony underscored Amirabdollahian’s successful diplomatic efforts. He said that the Iraqi foreign minister attended the event in Tehran following the Arab League summit held in Baghdad, demonstrating the positive impact of Amirabdollahian’s relationships with neighboring countries.

