Iran registers Raisi’s death date as “Martyrs of Service Day” in national calendar

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who also chairs the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution, has communicated a bill approved by the council for registering the death date of his predecessor president Ebrahim Raisi and his companions as the “Martyrs of Service Day” in the country’s national calendar.

The naming aims to commemorate former president Raisi and a number of other officials who were killed in a helicopter crash during a provincial visit on May 19, 2024.

While visiting remote northwestern parts of the country, the helicopter carrying Raisi crashed and all the people on board, including his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and two provincial officials, lost their lives.

9341**2050