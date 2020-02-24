Trucks resume transportation of goods to Iraq via Mehran border point

Ruhollah Latifi said that 20 trucks have entered the Iranian customs office from Iraq to take Iran’s exports to the country, noting that 1,000 trucks were forced to wait at the Iranian side of the border due to the temporary shutdown.

He hoped that 300 trucks will enter Iraq on Monday and that in the coming two or three days all the waiting shipments will enter the neighboring country.

As for the reason behind the closure of the border point, Latifi said that Iraqi government announced on February 15 that Mehran Border Point would be closed until further notice to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Since then the Iraqi and Iranian trucks have been waiting for the decision of Iraq. Shutdown of the border point has both economic and social outcomes, Latifi added.

