ECO condemns Israeli aggression on ‘key member’ Iran

Tehran, IRNA – The Secretariat of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has condemned the Israeli aggression against Iran as a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Secretariat said that it is “gravely concerned about the escalation of violence and the threat to peace posed by Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

It strongly condemned “the flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, a key member and the host of ECO, in a clear breach of the fundamental principles of international law and the U.N. Charter.”

The Secretariat also expressed its deep condolences to the people and government of the Islamic Republic over the loss of lives and the damage to civilian infrastructure, as a result of the Israeli strikes.

It underlined that attacks on civilian targets, including transport and energy infrastructure, undermine peace in the region and pose serious risks to global stability.

