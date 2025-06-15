Army chief vows to defend Iran’s territorial integrity ‘to the last breath’

Tehran, IRNA – The chief commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army has pledged unwavering defense of Iran’s independence and territorial integrity in the face of Israeli assaults, saying the Army will strike hard at Israel in response to its acts of aggression.

In a message released on Sunday, Major General Amir Hatami expressed gratitude to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for appointing him to the post, and said, “With the support of the brave and selfless soldiers of the revolutionary Army, we will protect the independence, territorial integrity, and sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the last breath.”

Extending congratulations on Eid al-Ghadir and offering condolences over the martyrdom of commanders, scientists, and innocent people in recent Israeli attacks, Hatami reaffirmed his loyalty to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and the blood of the martyrs.

He said the Army has already taken effective steps in response to the Israeli regime’s aggression and will continue to deliver “severe blows” to the occupying regime “with full readiness.”

Calling for a transformative and revolutionary approach in the Army, Hatami concluded by praying that under the guidance of the Leader, the Army would meet expectations and enhance its combat capabilities alongside other branches of Iran’s Armed Forces.

