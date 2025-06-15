44 Israeli drones shot down along Iran’s borders: Border Guards

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Border Guards has announced that 44 Israeli drones and quadcopters have been intercepted and destroyed in border areas over the past 48 hours.

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, the Border Guards commander, praised the readiness of Iran’s border units, saying that they prevented 44 drones and quadcopters from entering Iran’s airspace.

“Our zealous border guards remain fully alert and have issued stern warnings to all hostile entities—terrorist groups, armed factions, and smugglers—that any threat to Iran’s border security will be met with decisive force,” Goudarzi said.

The commander emphasized that Border Guards were monitoring all frontiers in Iran and were ready to counter any threat.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory overnight on Friday. In a major escalation, it hit residential buildings in and near the capital. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes.

Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets.

