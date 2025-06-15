Iran calls for united Islamic response to Israeli aggression

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has urged Islamic countries to take collective action against escalating violations of international law by Israel.

During a phone conversation with Hissein Brahim Taha, the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on Sunday, Araqchi thanked him for condemning Israel’s military aggression against Iran.

Araqchi said the aggression was a blatant breach of international law and the U.N. Charter, and poses grave threats to regional and global stability, adding that it underscores the danger of impunity.

“This impunity encourages further aggression and crimes,” he warned.

He also reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defense, stressing that the Armed Forces are ready to defend the country’s sovereignty.

For his part, the OIC secretary-general voiced deep concern over Israel’s attacks and condemned the military escalation.

He said the OIC would work with the United Nations to mobilize international support and prevent the region from descending further into instability.

9341**4353