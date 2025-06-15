Parliament speaker vows support for Armed Forces

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has congratulated the new military commanders and emphasized Parliament’s support for the Armed Forces.

In his message, Qalibaf commemorated the top military officials who were assassinated by the Israeli regime.

These noble martyrs served with unwavering devotion and strategic excellence, he said, adding that they were tireless and true servants of the nation, he added.

Parliament, as a valuable institution considers it its solemn duty—now as in the past, and especially under the current critical circumstances—to extend full legal cooperation, support, and to the Armed Forces, he noted.

In a decree on Friday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Major General Seyyed Abdulrahim Mousavi as the new Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Separately, the Leader named Major General Mohammad Pakpour as the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) and Major General Ali Shademani as the commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters.

Ayatollah Khamenei has also appointed Major General Amir Hatami as the chief commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Majid Mousavi as the new commander of the Aerospace Force of the I.R.G.C.

