Iran reaffirms self-reliance in defense after Israeli strikes: Foreign minister

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says that the Islamic Republic places its trust only in its own forces for defending its national security.

Speaking after a meeting with ambassadors, diplomats, and envoys of international organizations in Tehran on Sunday, Araqchi reinforced Iran’s stance, noting that the recent international dynamics confirm the correctness of Iran’s policy of self-reliance and military strength.

Iran has taken a series of diplomatic steps to address the international community’s failure to confront Israeli aggression, he said.

Araqchi said that he personally sent an official letter to the secretary-general of the United Nations and engaged in direct discussions to bring attention to the situation.

Tehran also demanded an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council, which was ultimately held but yielded disappointing results due to U.S. intervention blocking the adoption of a resolution condemning Israel’s actions, said Araqchi.

A formal request has been submitted to the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) for an extraordinary session of the Board of Governors, scheduled to take place imminently, he said.

A military attack on a nation’s nuclear facilities must be met with firm global condemnation, otherwise aggression will be encouraged, the official said.

Tehran has never abandoned diplomacy, he said, adding that Iran is a nation founded upon principles of justice and peaceful solution of conflicts.

Regional countries adopt firm stance against Israeli aggression

Iran has garnered widespread support from its regional allies, who have taken a unified stance against Israel’s reckless military actions, said the top diplomat.

Araqchi praised neighboring countries for their strong condemnation of Israeli attacks, highlighting frequent diplomatic engagements with regional leaders.

Overnight on June 13, Israel began rounds of strikes on Iran, including the capital. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

Following the attack, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the Israeli regime had sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny for itself.

