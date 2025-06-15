Armed Forces launch new wave of ballistic missiles at Israel

Tehran, IRNA – Iran launched a new wave of ballistic missile strikes at Israel as part of its retaliatory operation dubbed True Promise 3.

Iranian missiles were launched at Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Ashkelon on Sunday.

The missile barrage was launched shortly after the Israeli regime struck locations in Tehran on the third day of its aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Israeli media reported heavy explosions in several cities and towns following the Iranian strikes, with images showing crowded bomb shelters in the northern regions.

In response, the Israeli security cabinet said a state of emergency would be extended until the end of June.

Sources also said that one of the targets struck was a power station in the port city of Hadera.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory overnight on Friday. In a major escalation, it hit residential buildings in and near the capital. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

