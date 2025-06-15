Group of Friends in Defense of U.N. Charter condemn Israeli attacks on Iran

New York, IRNA – Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations has strongly condemned the heinous atrocity and crime committed by the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Israeli regime’s coordinated and extensive aerial attack on various locations in Iran on June 13, which resulted in the killing and injury of hundreds, including women, children, scientists, university professors, and high-ranking military commanders, constitutes a blatant violation of the U.N. Charter, fundamental principles of international law, the territorial integrity of nations, and basic human rights—particularly the right to life and health, the statement reads.

They condemned the deliberate targeting of civilians, residential areas, and Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, including Natanz Nuclear Facility, warning that such actions could lead to the release of radioactive materials, posing a serious threat to civilian lives and the environment.

The Group also highlighted the explicit responsibility of the U.N. secretary-general to uphold the purposes and principles of the Charter, calling for a firm stance against the deliberate and blatant use of force against Iran.

They also reaffirmed Iran’s inherent right to self-defense under international law, stressing that all states are obligated under international legal principles to refrain from any deliberate assistance or complicity with the Israeli regime in committing these atrocious crimes against Iran and other nations in the region.

Overnight on Friday, the Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

