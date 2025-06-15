Two Mossad operatives arrested in Alborz Province

Tehran, IRNA – Two infiltrators linked to the Israeli Mossad spy agency have been arrested in Savojbolagh county, Alborz Province, according to the police.

The arrest was made by intelligence units of Alborz Provincial police. The two suspects were members of a Mossad terrorist cell operating from a safe house, where they were producing bombs, explosive materials, booby traps, and electronic equipment.

Authorities say further details and confessions from the detainees will be released soon. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to counter foreign intelligence threats within Iran’s borders.

4354**9417