Lawmaker: Coronavirus kills 12, affects 47 in Iran

Speaking to reporters, Abbasi said that based on the report presented by Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki said most of the cases who have been hospitalized in the past few days were due to the contamination by the lethal virus.

He added that two of the coronavirus cases spotted in Tehran who arrived in the city from Qom.

He noted that packages including face-mask and disinfectant have been distributed in Qom.

Abbasi said it is believed that people who carried to the virus to Iran and caused its spread initially arrived in Iran from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China.

He reiterated that Iran has no problem with regard to health facilities.

The severity of illness and risk of mortality of Coronavirus is less than Sars and the Middle East respiratory syndrome-related Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent, he added.

