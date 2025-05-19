Iran calls for mechanism for joint programs among SCO member states

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has underscored the need to establish a joint financial institution within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to enhance collaboration among member states.

During his meeting with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum on Sunday, Pezeshkian emphasized that such a mechanism would serve as a crucial platform for joint plans and programs, as well as meaningful political, economic, cultural, and scientific interactions.

While praising the SCO’s contribution to peace, security, and stability in the region, he congratulated Yermekbayev on assuming the office of the SCO and reiterated his full support for the organization.

Yermekbayev, for his part, welcomed Iran’s full membership of in the SCO, describing it as an important turning point. “Since Iran joined this organization, the Islamic Republic has presented valuable and pioneering proposals,” he said.

He emphasized the active role of the Iranian side in promoting multilateral cooperation within the SCO but said that agreements and documents within the framework of the organization require operational plans.

President Pezeshkian said that China’s chairmanship would be a valuable opportunity to make strategic decisions to achieve the SCO’s core goals

