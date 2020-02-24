Pakistan supports Iran’s efforts in managing coronavirus outbreak

Dr Zafar Mirza in a tweet said: We fully support efforts of Iran in managing the outbreak and we stand in solidarity with them.

He also expressed concern on outbreak and deaths from coronavirus in Iran. “We’re very concerned with the outbreak of coronavirus in Qom, Iran causing five deaths,” he said.

“We are alert and monitoring the situation closely and taking rapid actions to keep Pakistan safe.” Dr Mirza said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a decree has ordered health minister to set up a national committee for managing coronavirus epidemic.

In his decree, President Rouhani urged Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki to try his best and use all his power to prevent the spread of coronavirus and uprooting it.

Earlier, Head of Iranian Health Ministry for public relations affairs said that the death toll of the coronavirus epidemic reached eight people, adding that 43 others were affected.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish