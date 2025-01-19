Yemeni forces target US aircraft carrier: Statement

Tehran, IRNA – Yemen’s Armed Forces have targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern Red Sea.



The forces successfully targeted US warships in the Red Sea through drones and cruise missiles, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said in a statement early on Sunday.

In the statement, Saree warned the aggressors in the Red Sea about any aggressions against Yemen during the Gaza ceasefire that came into effect at 0915 GMT today.

Earlier, the Yemeni media have reported that the US warships bombarded al-Azraqin in northern Sanaa four times.

The media also reported that the US attacked Amran Governorate in the north of the Yemeni capital.

Yemen has been targeting Israeli ships or other vessels destined for the occupied Palestinian territories since November last year to support the resistance of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip.

